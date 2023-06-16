Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 3.5 %

TGT opened at $137.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.