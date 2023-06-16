Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

CAT opened at $247.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average is $232.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

