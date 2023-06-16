Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

