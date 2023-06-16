2,962 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $218.96 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.63. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

