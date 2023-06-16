Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,475 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

