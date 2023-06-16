Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

