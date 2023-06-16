Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 675,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.