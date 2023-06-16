The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

