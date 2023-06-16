Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average is $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

