Trust Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

