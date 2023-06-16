Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Waste Management worth $302,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

