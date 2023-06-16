Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,589,000 after buying an additional 3,382,440 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

