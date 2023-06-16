McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

MCD opened at $292.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

