Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $489,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
