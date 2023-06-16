Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

GLD opened at $181.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.54 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

