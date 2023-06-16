Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Walmart were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

