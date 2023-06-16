Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.79 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

