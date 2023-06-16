Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.97 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

