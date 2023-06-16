Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,133,000. Boeing makes up about 16.8% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $219.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

