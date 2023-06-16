ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,311 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.