Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Saban Cheryl boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOG opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

