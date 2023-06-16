Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 570,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $62,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $105.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.