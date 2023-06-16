Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 570,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $62,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $105.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.31.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

