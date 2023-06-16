Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

