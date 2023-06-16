Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,815 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 12,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

