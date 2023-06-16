DDFG Inc Purchases Shares of 60,830 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.3% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLD opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

