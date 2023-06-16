Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.44. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

