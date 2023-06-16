Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,185,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.99, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $244.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.62.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.