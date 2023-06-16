40,185 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Schlumberger comprises about 1.7% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.3 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

