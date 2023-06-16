Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

