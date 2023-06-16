Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $218.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.