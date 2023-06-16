Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

