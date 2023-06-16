Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 351,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $281.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $282.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

