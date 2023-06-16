Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.58 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $124.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.17, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

