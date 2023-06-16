Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $456.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

