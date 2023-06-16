Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of United Rentals worth $221,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $409.96 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

