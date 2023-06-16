Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 461 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

