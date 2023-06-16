Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

