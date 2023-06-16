Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.84. The stock has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

