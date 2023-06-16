Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 117,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,967 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.97 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

