Kalos Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

