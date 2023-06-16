SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 119 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $454.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $456.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock worth $500,628,978 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

