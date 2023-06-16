Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,995 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.97 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

