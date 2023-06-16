Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

