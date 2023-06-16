Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 81,329 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

