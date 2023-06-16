RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 6,651 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.89 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

