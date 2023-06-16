SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,514 shares of company stock worth $814,108 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

CSCO stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

