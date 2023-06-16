Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $234,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $426.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.71 and its 200 day moving average is $243.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $432.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

