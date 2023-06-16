Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,233 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

RTX opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.