Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEE opened at $74.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

