CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

